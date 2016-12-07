Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel Announces He'll Challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown Again

Republican state Treasurer Josh Mandel is calling for a rematch with Democrat Sherrod Brown. Mandel wants Brown’s U.S. Senate seat and seems to be counting on the momentum of Donald Trump.

Drain the swamp, sanctuary cities, radical Islam -- all Trump campaign talking points. And they were also major points in Josh Mandel’s video to announce he’s running for U.S. Senate.

“I will never back down from our enemies. I will never succumb to political correctness. And I will never forget that we are a nation founded on Judeo-Christian values.”

Mandel will need the support of Trump voters to beat well-known Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown, who defeated Mandel in their first matchup in 2012.

Mandel also is likely to face a strong primary contender in Congressman Pat Tiber, a long-time political ally of Gov. John Kasich. Mandel was the only statewide elected Republican who did not back Kasich in the GOP primary. He originally supported Marco Rubio.

During a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Brown had a short response to Mandel’s announcement.

“Josh Mandel’s been in office now, state treasurer for six years. He will be running for Senate for four of them by the time this race is done. So I’m focused on my job. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Ohio’s senior senator was first elected to the seat in 2006 and is the state’s only Democratic statewide elected official.