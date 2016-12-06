© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Hopes to Fund Miner Health Benefits Amid Struggle For Pensions

Published December 6, 2016 at 6:30 PM EST
Miners in Harrison County
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
Miners could see their health benefits extended by an appropriations bill, or lose them at the end of the year.

The future of health and retirement benefits for mine workers remains uncertain, as more than 12-thousand of them could lose coverage at the end of this year.

Ohio’s US Senator Rob Portman says healthcare for retired coal workers will likely be funded by making it part of an appropriations bill designed to keep the government operating through next spring.

“I think we will, at a minimum, be able to get something in there to ensure these retired miners are not going to face a big spike in their health care costs.”

Portman was less optimistic about miners’ pensions, saying there’s still a long fight ahead. President-elect Donald Trump promised to support coal miners during his campaign.

Tags

Government & PoliticsHealth Carecoal minerspensions
