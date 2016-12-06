Portman Hopes to Fund Miner Health Benefits Amid Struggle For Pensions

The future of health and retirement benefits for mine workers remains uncertain, as more than 12-thousand of them could lose coverage at the end of this year.

Ohio’s US Senator Rob Portman says healthcare for retired coal workers will likely be funded by making it part of an appropriations bill designed to keep the government operating through next spring.

“I think we will, at a minimum, be able to get something in there to ensure these retired miners are not going to face a big spike in their health care costs.”