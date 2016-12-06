© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio's High Court Says Most Police Dash-Cam Video Is Public Record

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published December 6, 2016 at 5:31 PM EST
Dashboard cameras
WIKIMEDIA
The Ohio Supreme Court unanimously ruled the footage falls under Ohio's public records law

The Ohio Supreme Court says – with few exceptions – footage from police dash-cams are public records. 

A unanimous state high court ruled today (Tuesday) that the Ohio Highway Patrol should have immediately released more than an hour of video from a 2015 police chase. The state had maintained the footage was confidential because it could contain evidence.

Jack Greiner is the attorney who sued the state on behalf of the Cincinnati Enquirer. He says making the video public is key to ensuring public oversight of police.

“It’s important I think for the media and the public to have access to that video to serve the role of watchdog and make sure the police officers perform their jobs in a professional and responsible and competent way.”

The decision does not affect body cameras. In a separate case, Greiner argued those, too, should be public. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled in that case. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Supreme CourtPolice cameraspublic recordsDash camsbody cams
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content