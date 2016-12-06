Ohio House Proposes a Temporary Solution to Fund Unemployment Benefits

The Ohio House of Representatives is calling for a temporary measure to deal with the state’s flagging unemployment compensation fund.

The new plan would freeze increases to employee benefits for two years and slightly hike taxes for employers.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger calls this a stopgap and a show of good faith that all parties are willing to make some sacrifices in order to overhaul the system.

“Both sides are going to have to feel a little bit here if we’re getting to a solvency plan. They both realize that and I think that’s what their commitment is to show what they’re willing to do.”

The temporary measure scraps an earlier bill which, according to a nonpartisan legislative report, would have cut employee benefits by 17 percent and raised taxes on employers but just under 2 percent.

There's no official word yet on if the Senate is on board with the House’ proposal.