Akron City Council Member Hoch Faces Conflict of Interest Charges

Akron 6th Ward City Councilman Bob Hoch is facing first-degree misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest.

In 2015, the administration of then-Mayor Don Plusquellic filed a complaint claiming Hoch voted on issues before council affecting members of his family. Hoch's sons work for the city's Fire Department and he voted on issues involving the department during the union's long court battle with the city over promotions. He has said he saw no conflict in his actions.

A special prosecutor investigated and last Thursday filed a bill of information. That’s a formal written accusation used to bring charges instead of an indictment by a grand jury and usually indicates a defendant is cooperating and will plead guilty to some charges.

According to a spokesman for the Summit County prosecutor’s office, attorneys for both sides will meet with the judge and decide on the next steps in the case.

A first-degree misdemeanor can carry a maximum sentence of a year and half in prison.

Neither Councilman Hoch nor his attorney have yet responded to requests for comment.