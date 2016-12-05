Ohio GOP Chief Borges Faces a Challenge from Stark County's Timken

The head of the Ohio Republican Party is likely to have a challenger to his re-election to that position next month. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges raised concerns about Donald Trump several times, and Trump’s campaign had blasted Borges personally at one point. Former Ohio Republican Party chair Kevin DeWine hinted a few weeks ago that Borges could be in trouble.

“It’s kind of hard when there appears to be such an adversarial relationship between the president-elect and the state party it seems like maybe change is in the offing.”

Now the vice chair of the Stark County Republican Party, Jane Murphy Timken, says she’ll challenge Borges. Timken says Borges is responsible for division within the party. And Timken claims she’s talked to Trump himself and he’s agreed a change in leadership is needed.