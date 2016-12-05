© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lame Duck Session May Stop Efforts to Raise the Minimum Wage in Ohio

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 5, 2016 at 9:46 AM EST
photo of Keith Faber
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Cleveland officials hoping state lawmakers will block a plan to increase the minimum wage might not get any help from the Senate. 

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville has suggested that a plan to stop cities from raising the minimum wage might pop up during lame duck. But Republican Senate President Keith Faber of Celina says an opinion filed by Attorney General Mike DeWine has already answered that question.

“If I understand his opinion right, the (state) constitutional provision would prohibit state municipalities from altering the minimum wage. So unless that’s not accurate, which somebody needs to convey to us, I’m not sure that it’s necessary,” Faber said.

In the meantime, a ballot initiative to raise the minimum wage in Cleveland to $15 is set for next May's ballot.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
