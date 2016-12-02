© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Program Pushes Ohio Women to Get Ready to Run

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 2, 2016 at 9:49 AM EST
photo of Shadia Jallaq
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Shadia Jallaq from the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers came to Ohio to lead a training session on how more women can get elected to office.

The Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers shows women, who make up more than half of the U.S. population, hold only about 20 percent of the seats in Congress and the U.S. Senate, and only slightly more than that in state legislatures. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles took a look at a program designed to encourage women to take the first step toward running for office.

Women from around the state came to Ohio State University for a campaign training seminar called Ready to Run. Program Manager Shadia Jallaq says it encourages women to run for political office.

“We provide training resources on campaigning, on fundraising, on marketing. And we have these women talk to women who are elected and in office to give them some advice on how to run for office.”

Two years ago, the non-partisan group Political Parity produced a report after talking to lawmakers and candidates. It found fundraising demands, a lack of party support, unequal scrutiny with male candidates and problems finding mentors are obstacles for women who want to run. Family concerns were way down the list.

Jo Ingles
