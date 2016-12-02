Ohio Turnout for 2016 Presidential Election Was Up Slightly from Four Years Ago

More than 1.87 million Ohioans voted early absentee, more than in any other election in state history. Secretary of State Jon Husted has certified the results of the 2016 election, and even though polls showed the major party candidates were unpopular, turnout was topped 71 percent, more than a half a point higher than in 2012.

“We had a record voter turnout in terms of percentage of the overall vote. We had a record early vote turnout. We had a low number of provisional ballots, which is good, and a high number of provisional ballots counted.”

Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by just over 8percentage points, or 447,000 votes. Nearly 5 percent of Ohioans, or more than 261,000 voters, picked someone other than Trump or Clinton for president.