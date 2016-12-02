© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
Ohio Turnout for 2016 Presidential Election Was Up Slightly from Four Years Ago

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 2, 2016 at 8:29 AM EST
photo of Jon Husted
STATE OF OHIO

More than 1.87 million Ohioans voted early absentee, more than in any other election in state history.  Secretary of State Jon Husted has certified the results of the 2016 election, and even though polls showed the major party candidates were unpopular, turnout was topped 71 percent, more than a half a point higher than in 2012.

 

“We had a record voter turnout in terms of percentage of the overall vote. We had a record early vote turnout. We had a low number of provisional ballots, which is good, and a high number of provisional ballots counted.”

Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by just over 8percentage points, or 447,000 votes. Nearly 5 percent of Ohioans, or more than 261,000 voters, picked someone other than Trump or Clinton for president.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
