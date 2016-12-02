President-elect Donald Trump was in Cincinnati last night at the first stop of what's billed as a thank you tour.

He drew heavily from his campaign, promising to drain the swamp of influence and power in Washington, to destroy ISIS in the Middle East, and to build a wall to stop illegal immigration. But he also promised to unite the nation.

“We have so many problems to fix in our country. But I know that if we set aside our differences -- and I know we do have differences, we’re a very divided nation -- but we’re not going to be divided for long.”

Trump urged supporters to fight as hard for his proposals as they did to get him elected. He said Americans from all political persuasions would be invited with open arms to work together.

In Cincinnati, Donald Trump Pledges a Government Answerable Only to "The People, Our People"

"And we’re going to invite everyone from all political persuasions to join our movement to help us establish our goals for this country: great schools, safe neighborhoods, a thriving economy and a government that answers only to the people, our people.”

Trump said he has no choice but to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and repeated his promise to build a wall at the Mexican border to stop illegal immigration.