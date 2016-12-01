Schiavoni Says He's Ready to Run for Governor

Even before November's election, speculation began about who will be running in 2018 for the top five statewide offices -- all now held by Republicans and all of which will be term-limited. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked with a Democrat who says he’s ready to run for governor.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says he’s reached out to all 88 county chairs, to union members and other Democratic leaders. He says he’ll be focused on schools, crime and the opioid epidemic – what he calls working class issues that voters in his Youngstown area district were so concerned about, they voted for the Republican candidate for president.

“Those folks that crossed over for Trump are hard-working people that felt that they were neglected by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party for years, and I think that I’ll be able to bring them back.”

Schiavoni says he texted Youngstown area Congressman Tim Ryan about his unsuccessful bid to unseat Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, but they haven’t talked about whether Ryan might also run for governor.