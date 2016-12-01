© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Schiavoni Says He's Ready to Run for Governor

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 1, 2016 at 9:55 AM EST
Joe Schiavoni
Karen Kasler
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Democrat Joe Schiavoni says he's ready to run for governor.

Even before November's election, speculation began about who will be running in 2018 for the top five statewide offices -- all now held by Republicans and all of which will be term-limited. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked with a Democrat who says he’s ready to run for governor.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says he’s reached out to all 88 county chairs, to union members and other Democratic leaders. He says he’ll be focused on schools, crime and the opioid epidemic – what he calls working class issues that voters in his Youngstown area district were so concerned about, they voted for the Republican candidate for president.

“Those folks that crossed over for Trump are hard-working people that felt that they were neglected by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party for years, and I think that I’ll be able to bring them back.”

Schiavoni says he texted Youngstown area Congressman Tim Ryan about his unsuccessful bid to unseat Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, but they haven’t talked about whether Ryan might also run for governor.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2018Joe Schiavoni
Karen Kasler
