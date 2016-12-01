© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Predicts a Tight Ohio Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 1, 2016 at 10:03 AM EST
Gov. John Kasich talking with reporters
Ohio Department of Transportation
Kasich talks about the state budget during an announcement of a high-tech highway.

Gov. John Kasich is following up on the cautionary statements his budget director has made about challenges coming in the next budget. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Tax revenue coming in the first quarter of the fiscal year has been down. Last month tax receipts were nearly 5 percent lower than expectations, and total state revenue was more than 2 percent below projections. Gov. John Kasich says that means a tough state budget is ahead.

“There’ll be no tax increases. But it’s going to be tight. It’s not going to be an ability to give significant percentage increases.”

Kasich and Republican lawmakers have said they want to continue tax cuts, but several times Kasich has also asked for increases in taxes on oil and gas drilling, which have been rejected.

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichOhio budgettax revenue
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
