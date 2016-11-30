Congressman Ryan Sees Some Good in His Democratic Leadership Loss

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan today lost his bid to unseat long-time Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. But he believes his effort will help Democrats win back the many blue-collar voters who voted for Donald Trump for president.

The Democratic Caucus voted 134 to 63 to retain Pelosi. But Ryan says his two week campaign challenge has sparked a conversation among Democrats on the economic issues they missed during the presidential race.

“Wages, not just raising the minimum wage, which of course we’re for, but also, middle class wages have been stagent and no one has been talking about that and we hammered that home in the last two weeks. Nobody has been talking about secure pensions and we know in Ohio that’s a huge issue that just missed the mark. People are talking more and more about that.”

For his part, Ryan says, among other things, he’s focusing on legislation to boost infrastructure to generate energy from natural gas to create jobs. As far as running again for Democratic leadership, he says he doubts he will.