University of Akron Course Will Focus on Donald Trump

The University of Akron will be offering a class this spring about the new president of the United States, Donald Trump. The class will focus on Trump’s policies on trade and immigration, and the concerns of the white working class who voted for him.

Matthew Akers is assistant director of the Ray C. Bliss Institute for Applied Politics at the University of Akron. He’ll be teaching the Trump class, which, he says, will address the new president’s strengths and weaknesses.

“This election has to be studied. It was the most remarkable election in my lifetime. So whatever you think about Donald Trump, it is remarkable what he’s done. And I think that that deserves an academic look.”

Akers says the class will also discuss current events during Trump’s first few months in office.