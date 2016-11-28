Senator Brown says Trump Must Prove Voter Fraud or Retract Accusation

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is demanding that President-elect Donald Trump show evidence that fraud cost him the popular vote or retract the accusation. Though he won the electoral college, Trump says Hillary Clinton won the popular vote because millions of people voted for her illegally. Brown says Trump and some of his close supporters are the only ones who believe that.

“It hurts his feelings, apparently, so much that he has to make things up and always blame it on the immigrants and blame it on people of color. And I hope that isn’t the way he’s going to start his presidency, because how can the country support a man who will stand up and say I won the popular vote because three million people voted illegally with absolutely no evidence of it.”

Brown says he never encountered any significant voter fraud when he was Ohio Secretary of State, and current Secretary of State Jon Husted reports the same thing.