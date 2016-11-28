© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Lawmaker Pushes the Popular Vote for Picking Presidents

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 28, 2016 at 6:45 PM EST
photo of David Leland
THE OHIO CHANNEL

Now that the election is over, lawmakers will be coming back to work at the Statehouse for the lame duck session. But the presidential race is likely to come up in what they discuss. 

Republican Donald Trump may have won Ohio by 454,000 votes, but Hillary Clinton is leading in the popular vote by more than 2 million ballots. Rep. David Leland of Columbus, who’s the former head of the Ohio Democratic Party, says that shouldn’t happen.

“I’ll be sponsoring legislation in the General Assembly to promote the National Popular Vote Compact, so that the people in the United States, the majority of the people who vote for a presidential candidate are the ones that get listened to.”

That compact has passed in 10 states and the District of Columbia, which all lean Democratic and have a total of 165 electoral votes – it would take effect if states with a total of 270 votes approve it, and if Congress approves it.

