Government & Politics

O'Donnell Concedes a Closely Contested Ohio Supreme Court Race

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 23, 2016 at 7:18 PM EST
photo of Pat Fischer and John O'Donnell
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

All the statewide races on this month’s ballot were decided by fairly big margins, except one.

But the contest between Ohio Supreme Court justice between Republican appeals court judge Pat Fischer of Cincinnati and Democratic Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge John O’Donnell is now over. 

O’Donnell conceded the race to Fischer, who had a 24,000 vote lead over O’Donnell. That’s close, but it had to be within a quarter of 1 percent of the votes cast, or about 10,000 votes, to trigger an automatic recount.

Secretary of State spokesman Josh Eck says recounts don’t usually result in different outcomes.

“The only thing that sometimes changes a little bit is a couple of paper ballots here and there, but even those are pretty accurate. So it’s not likely a recount would change the results very much.”

Only one other statewide race has ever been close enough for an automatic recount – the 1990 attorney general’s race, in which Democrat Lee Fisher got 1,234 more votes than Republican Paul Pfeifer, who’s retiring from the Supreme Court this year.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
