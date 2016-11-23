Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Certifies Nov. 8 Results, Throws Out 3,200 Provisional Ballots

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Wednesday voted to certify results of the Nov. 8th general election.

The Secretary of State moved up the date for certification so the Board of Elections spent last weekend counting provisional ballots in order to meet Wednesday's 3 o’clock deadline, according to its Deputy Director Tony Perlatti.

"We had two full operations going this past weekend – Saturday and Sunday. We put in above and beyond our regular core biz hours to get done what we needed to do, but we feel that what we certified today was correct, accurate. We have confidence in those results."

Of the more than 617,000 votes counted, less than 3 percent were provisional ballots. The board rejected 3,200 of those – mostly because the voters were not registered. Two rejected ballots were cast by 17 year olds who weren’t eligible to vote.

Only one issue will be subject to an automatic recount next Tuesday – a proposed municipal income tax increase in the city of Seven Hills. Overall voter turnout in Cuyahoga County was 69 percent.