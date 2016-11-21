Tim Ryan Says Leadership Change Will Allow Democrats to Reconnect With Voters

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has just over a week to convince congressional Democrats that he should replace Nancy Pelosi as their leader. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on Ryan’s campaign – which is focusing on process as well as philosophy.

Ryan’s bid to become House minority leader sprang from his conviction that, nationally, Democrats failed to recognize the economic issues that drove working-class voters to pick Donald Trump -- and to keep both the House and Senate under Republican control.

He says the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee needs to give more power to leaders in all 12 regions of the country. Ryan’s new five-point plan would also boost input from freshmen House members and boost support for candidates earlier in each campaign cycle.

“If we don’t govern it doesn’t matter. We can talk about all these great ideas that we have and have those intellectual arguments. But if we don’t have the levers of power, you can’t implement your policy. And if you can’t implement your policy, you can’t bring the sort of social justice and fairness that we want to bring to the country.”

On Nov. 8, Ryan won his eighth term with two-thirds of the vote. But the district—which stretches from Youngstown to Akron – also voted for Trump.

Here are five steps Ryan says he'd implement if he's selected minority leader: