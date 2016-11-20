Thirty Ohio Mayors Band Together to Lobby Lawmakers and Promote State Policy Discussion

Mayors from Ohio’s 30 largest cities have formed a coalition to discuss state policy and lobby lawmakers about the issues their communities are facing.

The 20 Democratic and 10 Republican mayors are concerned about the state’s economic development and about home rule. Democrat John Cranley of Cincinnati says lawmakers need to know some state policies can cause local problems.

“We’re educating the state that we are the golden geese. We’re the ones who pay the taxes, and it’s not good to hurt your golden goose.”

The formation of the Ohio Mayors’ Alliance comes at a critical time – as lawmakers will be meeting for a lame-duck session and before a new session of the General Assembly convenes in January. One of the first items they’ll deal with is the state budget.