Ohio Congressman Ryan Is Challenging Nancy Pelosi for House Leadership

Youngstown-area Rep. Tim Ryan says he’ll challenge Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for the job of leading Democrats in Congress. Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler says the idea is going over well with one Democratic leader.

The idea of Mahoning Valley native Tim Ryan trying to unseat Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California was no surprise to David Betras, chair of the Mahoning County Democratic Party. Betras says since Clinton lost Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – the Midwest – it’s time for the party to consider shaking up its leadership.

“Who are we going to put in charge of our message but a coastal elite? Nancy Pelosi’s time has come and lost. It is time to pass the torch. We need to do something different.”

Ryan’s name also comes up in discussions about who the Ohio Democratic Party could put on the ballot for governor in 2018.