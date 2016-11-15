© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Leadership Takes Shape

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 15, 2016 at 5:55 PM EST
larry_obhof.jpg
Ohio Senate
/
Ohio Senate
Larry Obhof of Medina County takes over Senate leadership.

There’s some leadership changes coming to the Ohio Senate for the new session beginning in January. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Republican state Sen. Larry Obhof will lead the Senate next year as term-limited President Keith Faber takes a seat in the Ohio House.

Obhof, who has been in the Senate since 2011, will be the first senator from Medina County to lead the chamber since the 1860s. Sen. Bob Peterson of Washington Court House will be president pro tempore, Randy Gardner of Bowling Green will be the majority floor leader and Gayle Manning of North Ridgeville has been reelected as majority ehip.

On the Democratic side, Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman will continue as minority leader. Charleta Tavares of Columbus will be assistant minority leader, Edna Brown of Toledo will be the minority whip and Cecil Thomas of Cincinnati will be the assistant minority whip. 

 

Tags

Government & PoliticsLarry ObhofBob PetersonOhio Senate
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content