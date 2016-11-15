Ohio Senate Leadership Takes Shape

There’s some leadership changes coming to the Ohio Senate for the new session beginning in January. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Republican state Sen. Larry Obhof will lead the Senate next year as term-limited President Keith Faber takes a seat in the Ohio House.

Obhof, who has been in the Senate since 2011, will be the first senator from Medina County to lead the chamber since the 1860s. Sen. Bob Peterson of Washington Court House will be president pro tempore, Randy Gardner of Bowling Green will be the majority floor leader and Gayle Manning of North Ridgeville has been reelected as majority ehip.

On the Democratic side, Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman will continue as minority leader. Charleta Tavares of Columbus will be assistant minority leader, Edna Brown of Toledo will be the minority whip and Cecil Thomas of Cincinnati will be the assistant minority whip.