Free Health Care in Cleveland Would be Impacted by Obamacare Elimination

Health-care officials are waiting to see what President-elect Donald Trump does to the Affordable Care Act. Trump has vowed to dismantle the program which is considered one of President Obama’s biggest achievements. WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports on how the elimination could impact one Cleveland institution.

For decades, the Cleveland Free Clinic, now known as Circle Health Services, has provided health care for those who cannot afford it. Executive Director Danny Williams says if the Affordable Care Act is eliminated, his organization would have to find additional funding.

“One of the things the Affordable Care Act provides through its community health center program is a basic subsidy that is designed to cover some of your uncompensated care. And it would put a much greater strain on the philanthropic community to underwrite that kind of basic issue, which we think, frankly, is one of the core responsibilities of our government.”

Williams believes the rhetoric during the campaign has lightened up since the election, and he’s hopeful Trump’s vow to eliminate the Affordable Care Act will be tempered.