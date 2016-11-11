Former Ohio Secretary of State and Treasurer to Work on Trump's Transition Team

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped an Ohioan to head his domestic transition team.

Former Ohio Treasurer and Secretary of State Ken Blackwell will head a team working to formulate the president-elect's domestic policy, specifically developing education, transportation, environmental and health and human-service policy.

It's a big comeback for Blackwell, a staunch conservative who's been out of elected office since he lost in a landslide to Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland in 2006.

Most recently, Blackwell has been working at the conservative Family Research Council, a national conservative Christian think tank and lobbying organization.