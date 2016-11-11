© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Former Ohio Secretary of State and Treasurer to Work on Trump's Transition Team

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 11, 2016 at 7:25 PM EST
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped an Ohioan to head his domestic transition team. 

Former Ohio Treasurer and Secretary of State Ken Blackwell will head a team working to formulate the president-elect's domestic policy, specifically developing education, transportation, environmental and health and human-service policy.

It's a big comeback for Blackwell, a staunch conservative who's been out of elected office since he lost in a landslide to Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland in 2006.

Most recently, Blackwell has been working at the conservative Family Research Council, a national conservative Christian think tank and lobbying organization.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
