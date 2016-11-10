New Details on The Police Shooting of Tyre King Are Released

The Franklin County coroner has released the autopsy report for a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Columbus police two months ago.

The report lists the Sept. 14th death of Tyre King as a homicide caused by thee gunshot wounds: one to the chest, one to the abdomen and one to the head.

Officers say King was a suspect in an armed robbery and pulled what appeared to be a gun from his waistband after a foot chase. That gun turned out to be a BB gun that police say looked nearly identical to the service weapons used by Columbus police.

Activists have called for an independent investigation into his death, but prosecutors have so far declined. A boy who was with King during the chase has said King turned away from police and reached for the gun, possibly to throw it, when he was shot.

The killing evoked memories of the Cleveland police killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was playing with a pellet gun outside a west-side community center.