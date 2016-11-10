A GOP Ohio Congressman Believes the Nation Will Heal as Trump's Presidency Progresses

Republican Congressman Bob Gibbs of Ashland predicts the country will start healing after people see early progress next year from President-Elect Donald Trump’s administration.

The bruising campaign and Trump’s surprising victory this week has left many Americans, especially Hillary Clinton supporters, angry and scared. But Congressman Gibbs believes that will be soothed because Trump will work with Congress on many key initiatives in his first six-months in office.

”When they see the track we’re on, when they see the positive changes, that’s what’s going to bring the country together.

"When they know we’re more secure from our adversaries and from terrorists, and they can see an economy -- that the private sector’s got job growth and a growing economy -- I think that’s what brings the nation together."

Gibbs says the Trump reforms will include lower taxes, fewer regulations and an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act. He says he’s is glad that President Obama is working with Trump on a smooth transition.