Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

What Does Hillary Clinton's Defeat Say About the Challenges Facing Female Candidates?

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 9, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST
photo of Karen Beckwith
CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

The 2016 campaign marked the first time a woman was on the ballot for U.S. president representing one of the two major political parties.

Some analysts believe this year’s unsuccessful bid by Hillary Clinton highlights challenges facing female candidates that their male counterparts do not face.  Karen Beckwith is a political scientist at Case Western Reserve University who specializes in gender and politics.

Beckwith says women are expected to map themselves onto a masculine institution, yet still behave conventionally as women. She says that means being caring and attentive. It also means being aggressive enough to look firm and but not too aggressive so as to seem shrill -- or suggest other unpleasant stereotypes.

Beckwith says the Clinton campaign is a “first start” for women, and the groundwork that’s been laid will provide a firm foundation for female candidates in the future.

Government & PoliticsHillary Clintonelection 2016Karen Beckwith
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
