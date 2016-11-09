© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Sen. Portman Promises to Enforce Checks and Balances for President-Elect Donald Trump

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 9, 2016 at 6:08 PM EST
photo of Rob Portman
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s newly re-elected Sen. Rob Portman will return to Capitol Hill with a Republican-controlled Congress and White House.

But Portman says he’s still ready to enforce checks and balances with President-Elect Donald Trump.

Portman says he doesn’t have the concerns about a Trump presidency that he had when he decided not to vote for the Republican nominee. However, Portman did say he’s prepared to keep the executive office in check if he ever thinks the president-elect goes too far.

“I view myself as an independent voice for Ohio and if I disagree with something from the Trump administration just as what would have been the case from the Clinton administration, I will of course stand up and I assume others will as well,” Portman said.

Portman wouldn’t say where he stands on Trump’s proposal for a wall along the Mexican border; instead he says general immigration reform could act as a “virtual wall.” He has said he disagrees with Trump's proposal to ban Muslims from immigrating to the United States.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSen. Rob PortmanDonald Trumpborder wallelection 2016
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content