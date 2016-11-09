© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Ohio Secretary of State Says Election-Day Voting Went Smoother Than in Years' Past

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 9, 2016 at 5:12 PM EST
photo of John Husted
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Voting was much smoother in Election 2016 than in previous years. There were no court challenges to keep the polls open and no major technical or security issues reported.

But Secretary of State Jon Husted said he was watching turnout carefully.

“You also have the issue with two candidates at the top of the ticket that weren’t very popular among most Ohioans, so I was concerned. But in the end, early voting ended up setting a record and then turnout was pretty robust.”

About 5.3 million of Ohio's nearly 8 million registered voters cast ballots, the lowest voter turnout in Ohio since 2004. Hillary Clinton lost the popular vote here by about 450,000 votes. She has a slim lead in the popular vote nationally, but lost the Electoral College count by more than 50.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJon Hustedelection 2016voting
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content