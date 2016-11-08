© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Polling Sites Report Long Lines but No Major Problems So Far

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 8, 2016 at 3:20 PM EST
photo of Jon Husted
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

More Ohioans voted early this year than ever before. But there are still long lines today at local polling locations. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted to get an Election Day update.

The secretary of state says his office received no reports of major problems. But Jon Husted has heard about long lines during the morning hours. He says that's the normal before-work-traffic, and that he’s sticking to his forecast that the turnout this year will not break Ohio records.

“There’s just no reason to believe based on what we’ve seen so far that this is an abnormal presidential election we’re seeing steady turnout across the state but nothing spectacular.”

Anyone in line when the polls close at 7:30 will be able to vote. And, if you still have an absentee ballot at home you can fill it out and personally deliver it to your county board of elections.

