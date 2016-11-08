© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Early Election-Day Voting Is Strong, Steady and Conflicted in Ohio

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published November 8, 2016 at 8:55 AM EST
photo of voting stickers
MYOHIOVOTE.COM

Polling places were busy during the first hours of voting today though lines were moving steadily. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the steady stream at one precinct in Canton.

The parking lot at the Church of the Nazarene was filled when the polls opened at 6:30, though most voters said it took them only about 20 minutes to get through the process. Just about all of them said they showed up primarily because of what they consider one of the most important presidential races of their lifetimes.

Poll hours continue until 7:30 p.m. For voting questions and concerns, call 866-OUR-VOTE

Sixty-six-year-old Gerry Grove says America is at a crossroads.

"I think at this point in time there’s really two separate views of what our nation should look like."

And while her preference is for an inclusive America that is more represented by Hillary Clinton, she ultimately left the presidential choice blank on her ballot. Her problem with Clinton is the same concern she had with George w. Bush:  She doesn’t like political dynasties 

