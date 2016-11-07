U.S. Supreme Court Turns Down Ohio Democrats Appeal, Says Ohio Law Already Forbids Harassing Voters

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to get involved in a case involving planned activities by the Trump campaign at polling places in Ohio tomorrow.

The Ohio Democratic Party had appealed a Sunday ruling reversing a restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Jim Gwin in Cleveland Friday. Gwin had ruled in favor of Democrats, who said voters need to be protected from intimidation by Trump supporters outside polling places.

Thehe Trump campaign got that order overturned by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals on First Amendment grounds.

Democrats tried to go to the high court to reinstate Gwin's ruling. The one-page order from the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t note who voted down the request other than Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the Court’s more liberal members. She wrote that she voted against hearing the case, noting that Ohio already has laws forbidding voter harassment and intimidation.

It’s unusual for the Supreme Court to intervene in cases with just hours to go before an election for fear of confusing voters and elections officials.