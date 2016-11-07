© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Trump and Clinton Volunteers Press Get Out the Vote Effort

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Jo Ingles
Published November 7, 2016 at 7:03 PM EST
photo Inside Hillary Clinton Campaign office in Upper Arlington
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A year and a half of stump speeches, debates and Twitter wars all come down to this, the last day of campaigning before Election Day. The polls in Ohio are very tight between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Ohio Public Radio’s Statehouse News Bureau caught up with the Clinton and Trump campaigns to find out how they’re handling the last-minute push.

Dozens of volunteers cycled through a central Ohio campaign office for Hillary Clinton. They dropped in. Grabbed their clipboards. Got their directive. Then went back out into the community for one last round of canvassing.

“The campaign’s goal is to knock on the door of every Democrat twice.”

'In that office you can be not very bright or you can be crazy, but you can't be both.'

Sheldon Gleisser, a self-proclaimed lazy person, says he forced himself to get off the couch and stump for Clinton because he believes she’ll make a good leader. Gleisser says he’s also motivated by his distaste for Donald Trump.

“In that office you can be not very bright or you can be crazy, but you can’t be both.  ... I don’t like knocking on doors and saying, 'Hi, would you like to…? But it’s got to be done.”

As Clinton’s Ohio spokesperson Laura Zapata explains, there’s a high level of excitement among the volunteers as they make their final push. Zapata says it’s all about reaching out and connecting to those who are still undecided.

“Making sure that they know ... who their neighbors are and why they’re voting for Hillary Clinton and sharing their personal story.”

Volunteers say the No. 1 question they get from people when they open their doors is about Clinton’s email server controversy. The Clinton supporters say they talk about how the investigations have resulted in charges or indictments.

The push from the Trump campaign

'We are running full speed toward the finish line.'

Trump officials in Ohio wouldn’t do a specific interview on last-minute “get out the vote” efforts with Ohio Public Radio or allow a visit with canvassers or those working phone banks. But in a national teleconference, Dave Bossie, deputy campaign  manager to the Trump presidential campaign, said volunteers are enthusiastic.

“We are running full speed toward the finish line.”

Chris Young, the Republican National Committee’s field director, says when it comes to Ohio, the ground game is stronger than ever.

“Ohio is a state where we’ve knocked right at 3 million doors this cycle, ... which surpasses anything we have done for any previous Republican in a presidential year. The majority of our effort out there, obviously, is chasing each and every vote to make sure we get those ballots in.”

The campaign says it will be using key software and political strategies to help get its supporters to the polls.

Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
