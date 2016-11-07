Status of Trump's Poll Watchers Is Up To The U.S. Supreme Court

Democrats say they’ll appeal a decision announced yesterday in a case involving activities planned near polling places on Tuesday by Donald Trump’s campaign.

The decision overturns a Friday afternoon ruling from U.S. District Judge James Gwin in Cleveland, who issued a restraining order against the Trump campaign to stop conducting poll observations that Democrats feared could harass or intimidate voters on Election Day.

Democrats have filed similar suits in other key swing states, saying action is needed to protect voters from an aggressive presence by Trump supporters at polling places that could intimidate them.

The Trump campaign had appealed the Friday restraining order on First Amendment grounds. In overturning that order Sunday, a three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said the Democrats’ case was unlikely to win on its merits and that they would not hold a hearing.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says the party is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.