Government & Politics
Status of Trump's Poll Watchers Is Up To The U.S. Supreme Court

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 7, 2016 at 9:27 AM EST

Democrats say they’ll appeal a decision announced yesterday in a case involving activities planned near polling places on Tuesday by Donald Trump’s campaign. 

The decision overturns a Friday afternoon ruling from U.S. District Judge James Gwin in Cleveland, who issued a restraining order against the Trump campaign to stop conducting poll observations that Democrats feared could harass or intimidate voters on Election Day.

Democrats have filed similar suits in other key swing states, saying action is needed to protect voters from an aggressive presence by Trump supporters at polling places that could intimidate them.

The Trump campaign had appealed the Friday restraining order on First Amendment grounds. In overturning that order Sunday, a three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said the Democrats’ case was unlikely to win on its merits and that they would not hold a hearing.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says the party is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
