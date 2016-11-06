Lebron James Underscores The Importance of Every Vote At a Rally For Clinton

Credit VIDEO CAPTURE / VIDEO CAPTURE James endorsed Clinton last month as a champion for children.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton made another stop in Cleveland last night for a rally with Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Clinton and James took the stage together in Cleveland Public Auditorium, followed by Cavs player J.R. Smith and his young daughter, Demi. In these last days before the election, the campaign has been trying to turn out every voter it can, and James echoed that message.

“I was one of those kids and I was around the community that was like, ‘Our vote doesn’t matter.’ But it really does. It really, really does. And we have to get out and make sure we vote.”

Clinton acknowledged that there’s anger in this election but said anger is not a plan. She said she’d support raising the national minimum wage and making it easier to afford college. Clinton said this election presents a choice.

“It really is a choice between division or unity, between an economy that works for everyone or one that is stacked for those at the top, between strong steady leadership or a loose cannon.”

This was Clinton's second visit to Cleveland in three days. Meanwhile, Republican nominee Donald Trump spoke in Wilmington, Ohio, on Friday. There he pledged to impose a high tax on companies that move out of the country but sell products back, and he said he’d renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.