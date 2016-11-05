© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Jay Z, Beyonce Help Clinton Make a Pitch to Young, African-American Voters in Cleveland

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published November 5, 2016 at 3:06 AM EDT
Stage at Wolstein Center
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Last night’s free concert in Cleveland by Jay Z and Beyonce drew more than 10,000 of the kind of voters Hillary Clinton needs to turn out for Tuesday’s election: young and African-American.

It felt like a concert first and campaign rally second, though huge screens, brief speeches and even Beyonce’s tongue-in-cheek pantsuit were steady reminders to vote for Clinton.

It wasn’t until the last five minutes that the candidate herself appeared, introduced by Jay Z, who also dismissed Donald Trump as president.

“I don’t have any ill will toward him, but his conversation is divisive and that’s not an involved soul to me, so he can not be my president. He cannot be our president."

IMG_3031.JPG

Clinton spoke briefly about extending the enthusiasm beyond Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center.

“When I see them here, this passion and energy and intensity, I don’t even know where to begin because this is what America is, my friends.”

Billy Sharp, who is working for the Clinton campaign on Cleveland’s east side, says the concert was an important get-out-the-vote effort, but today comes the as-important grass roots follow-up.

Stronger Together message
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU
/
WKSU
Clinton spoke of unity, glass ceilings and Beyonce's pantsuit during the 5 minutes she was on stage.

“We’re actually taking a bus of people who have not voted yet, they’ll go down to the polls with me and vote at the Board of Elections, we’re doing canvassing and we’re doing phone-banking."

But a second mega-event is coming Sunday, when Clinton returns to Cleveland for a rally at Public Auditorium with NBA superstar LeBron James.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
