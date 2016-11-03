© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Voters Can Change Early Ballots in Some States, But Not in Ohio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 3, 2016 at 9:26 PM EDT
While Democrats have been pushing their voters to cast early ballots, the Republican nominee for president has been on the campaign trail urging people to consider changing their early votes.

Donald Trump was in Wisconsin this week, telling voters who’d cast ballots for Hillary Clinton they could switch their votes. But Ohio State University law professor Steven Huefner says that’s not true under Ohio’s election laws.

“It’s a more complicated election system if you choose to allow that kind of change. You have to make arrangements so that election workers can be confident that they’re not counting one voter’s vote multiple times.”

Voters can change their early vote in six states, including Michigan, New York,  and Pennsylvania, where Trump and Clinton will be the day before Election Day. In Wisconsin, voters can change their absentee ballot up to three times.

