Some Women Clergy In Ohio See Donald Trump's Behavior as Misogynistic

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 3, 2016 at 8:39 PM EDT
photo of Virginia Lohmann Bauman, Kate Shaner, Laura Young, and Emily Corzine
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group of Christian leaders is calling out Donald Trump on an issue they think has become a very big problem in this presidential election. 

Faith leaders from around the state believe Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump should repent for what they believe is misogynistic behavior and violent speech towards women.

Kate Shaner, a pastor at First Community Church in Columbus explains that, because Trump says he’s a Christian, he should reevaluate the words he uses when he talks about women.

“Speaking in those terms, alienating 50 percent of God’s people and God’s creation is not what Jesus taught us.”

The group of women clergy put out a mobile billboard that plays a commercial against what Trump has said, such as the leaked video talking about acts that many view as sexual assault.

