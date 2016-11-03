© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election Observers in Ohio Must Be Certified and Can't Record or Question Voters

Published November 3, 2016 at 8:33 PM EDT
A photo of voters at a polling place
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

Donald Trump has called for his supporters be on the lookout for voter fraud at polling locations.

But people who want to volunteer in Ohio as election observers must be certified by their county’s board of elections. And they are not allowed to record, persuade, challenge or otherwise engage with voters.

Mike Brickner from the ACLU of Ohio says observers are given official credentials to present each time they enter a precinct.

“If you see someone who is simply carrying around a clipboard and seems like they’re official but may be engaging in these types of things, it could be somebody who is not an actual observer.”

Concerns about voter intimidation can be addressed to election officials or the ACLU of Ohio.

