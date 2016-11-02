Ohioans' Missing Absentee Ballots Are Held Up In Michigan Post Office

With just days to go before the election, hundreds of absentee ballots are having to be reissued in northwest Ohio. Secretary of State Jon Husted said there was a problem when the ballots got hung up in a post office in Michigan.

“It’s completely unacceptable. The post office needs to do a better job. But when they have let us all down, we will fix that. The Board of Elections will reissue ballots to people, and we will go out of our way at the local level, especially those local boards of elections, to make sure people get their ballots and they can cast their ballots by Election Day.”

Among those raising concerns was Republican Congressman Bob Latta of Bowling Green, who is up for re-election. He and other officials have encouraged northwest Ohio voters who requested absentee ballots and haven’t received them to call their county board of elections office.