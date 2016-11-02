© 2020 WKSU
Ohioans' Missing Absentee Ballots Are Held Up In Michigan Post Office

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 2, 2016 at 8:25 AM EDT
photo of Jon Husted
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

With just days to go before the election, hundreds of absentee ballots are having to be reissued in northwest Ohio. Secretary of State Jon Husted said there was a problem when the ballots got hung up in a post office in Michigan.

“It’s completely unacceptable. The post office needs to do a better job. But when they have let us all down, we will fix that. The Board of Elections will reissue ballots to people, and we will go out of our way at the local level, especially those local boards of elections, to make sure people get their ballots and they can cast their ballots by Election Day.”

Among those raising concerns was Republican Congressman Bob Latta of Bowling Green, who is up for re-election. He and other officials have encouraged northwest Ohio voters who requested absentee ballots and haven’t received them to call their county board of elections office.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
