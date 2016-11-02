© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

In Ohio, Women Are Evenly Split Over Trump and Clinton -- and That Makes All the Difference

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published November 2, 2016 at 4:19 PM EDT
photo of voting stickers
WKSU

The latest Quinnipiac poll shows Donald Trump continues to do better in Ohio than in three other swing states and a big reason is women. 

The poll measures likely voters in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina. In Ohio, it shows Trump up by 5 points over Hillary Clinton in a four-way race with the Libertarian and Green party candidates, and three points if the matchup is just the two of them.

The short read on Ohio: Women are split 45-45; men favor Trump 51-42

Unlike the other three states, women here are evenly split over Trump and Clinton. So his big lead among men – college educated or not – puts him on top.

The Ohio poll also shows about the same percentage of likely voters – a little over a third – have favorable opinions of Clinton and Trump. Clinton’s unfavorable are slightly higher than Trump’s. But It also shows early voters leaning heavily Clinton’s way.

Among the other three swing states, Clinton has the most comfortable lead in Pennsylvania, with a narrower edge in North Carolina and the race is virtually tied in Florida.

Click here for a breakdown on the Ohio numbers.  

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Donald TrumpHillary ClintonQuinnipiac poll
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content