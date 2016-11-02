'Bellwether Ohio' Author Says The FBI Letter Could Be a "Historically Important Development"

With less than a week until Election Day, several polls show Donald Trump is closing in on Hillary Clinton nationwide and leading in Ohio. The author of a recent book on Ohio's role in picking a president says the FBI’s decision to announce it's reviewing emails from the computer of a Clinton aide could be historic.

Election analyst Kyle Kondik with the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics notes that Clinton's lead has been shrinking.

He says "October surprises" like the FBI Director James Comey announcing another review of emails tied to Clinton don’t usually decide elections, but “I think that if Clinton were to lose -- after basically leading the whole race by a little or a lot at various times throughout the general election season -- we’d look back at the Comey letter as being a very historically important development,” Kondik said.

Kondik says it's been difficult to get accurate polling data because of logistical factors and hard-to-predict turnout numbers.