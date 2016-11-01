© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
U.S. Supreme Court Denies the Latest Appeal by Homeless Advocates Over Ohio Election Laws

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 1, 2016 at 10:42 PM EDT
photo of the U.S. Supreme Court
WIKIMEDIA

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal to ensure that more absentee and provisional ballots are counted. The appeal came from the Ohio Democratic Party and advocates for the homeless. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the lawsuit over Ohio’s election laws is the last one before November 8th, and it’s settled, at least for now.

At issue was whether to count provisional and absentee ballots when there are minor discrepancies between those ballots and the forms the voters initially filled out, such as differences in names or addresses.  Secretary of State Jon Husted says only a few thousand ballots with those differences were tossed out in the last two years. But Subodh Chandra, who represented the groups filing the lawsuit, says there’s no way to compare the last two years with this presidential election.

“You’re going to have much higher turnout of minority populations, and you’re going to have hundreds of thousands of voters that Husted wrongfully purged from the rolls, illegally purged from the rolls.”

Thousands of those voters can cast provisional ballots because of another lawsuit. Chandra says though the court denied the application for a stay for this election, the group plans to continue the fight.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
