Jackson Says Issue 32 Will Head Off Layoffs in Cleveland

The presidential race was the main driver for about 500 people who showed up to vote early at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections yesterday . But local politicians were also there making a big push for their races and issues.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is stumping for a hike in the city’s income tax from 2 to 2.5 percent.

“We have issue 32 which helps us provide service, keep our policemen employed so we can do public safety and so we don’t have to lay off people.”

If the income tax passes, it’s expected to raise about $80 million, in part to pay for major reforms of the Cleveland Police Department. About 80 percent of the tax is paid for by people who live outside the city. Jackson says state budget cuts, including the slashing of local government funds and the estate tax, has left the city with few options.

Jackson also was campaigning for renewal of a Cleveland schools levy.