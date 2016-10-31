© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Jackson Says Issue 32 Will Head Off Layoffs in Cleveland

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 31, 2016 at 12:10 AM EDT
Mayor Frank Jackson
RICK SENFTEN
/
WKSU

The presidential race was the main driver for about 500 people who showed up to vote early at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections yesterday . But local politicians were also there making a big push for their races and issues.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is stumping for a hike in the city’s income tax from 2 to 2.5 percent.

“We have issue 32 which helps us provide service, keep our policemen employed so we can do public safety and so we don’t have to lay off people.”

If the income tax passes, it’s expected to raise about $80 million, in part to  pay for major reforms of the Cleveland Police Department. About 80 percent of the tax is paid for by people who live outside the city. Jackson says state budget cuts, including the slashing of local government funds and the estate tax, has left the city with few options.

Jackson also was campaigning for renewal of a Cleveland schools levy.

