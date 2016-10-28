© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

This Week In Politics: Deciphering Early Voting and a Glimpse of What's Ahead in 2017

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 28, 2016 at 8:07 AM EDT
political_map.png

Ohio remains a huge unknown in the presidential race and neither Donald Trump nor Hillary Clinton is taking it for granted. But it’s far from the only issue on the ballot. This week WKSU’s M.L. Schultze and WCPN’s Nick Castele talk about attempts to read what’s happening with early voting and down-ballot races in the Buckeye State.

This story is part of WKSU and Ideastream’s election collaborative.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Election 2017Early votingDown ballot candidates
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze