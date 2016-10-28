© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Voters Should Think Twice Before Photographing Your Ballot

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 28, 2016 at 1:59 PM EDT
photo of sample presidential ballot
SUMMIT COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

It is a felony to take a picture of your ballot in Ohio. Some lawmakers plan to sponsor a bill to allow voters to take those pictures if they want. But there’s a reason that law exists.

Attorney General spokesman Dan Tierney says Ohio’s law against taking pictures of ballots was not meant to stifle free speech of voters.

“It was intended to protect voters who may try to intimidate them to vote a certain way.”

Tierney explains Ohio’s law goes back to the days of Tammany Hall, the famous political machine in New York that coerced and bribed people to vote a certain way. Some Ohio lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would remove the ban on taking pictures of ballots but would leave laws against coercion and intimidation intact. But it won’t be taken up till after this upcoming election.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016votingballots
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
