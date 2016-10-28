Kaine and Franken Bring Clinton Campaign to Lorain

Senators Tim Kaine and Al Franken campaigned for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Lorain High School Thursday. The vice presidential candidate and the former comedian urged Ohioans to take advantage of early voting.

Franken characterized himself as the poster child for every vote mattering. He reminded the Lorain audience that he won his seat by 312 votes. Franken encouraged Ohioans to cast their ballots early and then get involved in the campaign.

"I know that many of you have jobs, many of you have children. ... Ignore them."

When Kaine took the microphone, he reminded the audience of Donald Trump’s refusal to promise he would accept the results of the election. Kaine said free elections and the peaceful transfer of power is part of the country’s democratic history.

"And Donald Trump is just trashing that notion, now going around saying that the election will be rigged, right? John Kasich said that’s a big fat lie, I quote your governor."

Kasich actually called it a big fat joke. But both he and Ohio’s Republican secretary of state have said the system is not rigged.