Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Kaine and Franken Bring Clinton Campaign to Lorain

WKSU | By Annie Wu
Published October 28, 2016 at 2:02 PM EDT
photo of Tim Kaine
ANNIE WU
/
WCPN
Tim Kaine, appearing at a campaing rally in Lorain.

Senators Tim Kaine and Al Franken campaigned for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Lorain High School Thursday.  The vice presidential candidate and the former comedian urged Ohioans to take advantage of early voting.

Franken characterized himself as the poster child for every vote mattering. He reminded the Lorain audience that he won his seat by 312 votes. Franken encouraged Ohioans to cast their ballots early and then get involved in the campaign.

"I know that many of you have jobs, many of you have children. ... Ignore them."

When Kaine took the microphone, he reminded the audience of Donald Trump’s refusal to promise he would accept the results of the election. Kaine said free elections and the peaceful transfer of power is part of the country’s democratic history.

"And Donald Trump is just trashing that notion, now going around saying that the election will be rigged, right? John Kasich said that’s a big fat lie, I quote your governor."   

Kasich actually called it a big fat joke. But both he and Ohio’s Republican secretary of state have said the system is not rigged.   

