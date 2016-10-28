A Split Republican Party in Ohio Could Set the Stage for Moderates in Four Years

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges says he will vote for presidential nominee Donald Trump. But the refusal to endorse Trump by top Ohio Republicans like Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Rob Portman is still making waves.

Proud Trump supporters have made it very clear they aren’t happy with the snub from Kasich and Portman. Many have said they will be unwilling to vote for them in the future.

But a different story is playing out among moderates.

Anne Nelson of Upper Arlington, who’s a Hillary Clinton supporter, said she has a lot of respect for those leaders and is more likely to support someone like Kasich in the future.

“I think he’s a man of conviction, and he’s not being led by just simply party devotion.”

Karen Snyder, a Michigan voter who came down to Ohio to canvass for Clinton, added that she thinks Portman and Kasich have proven themselves to be free thinkers.