Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
Ohio's Political Party Chairs Decipher the Patterns of Early Voting

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 26, 2016 at 8:28 PM EDT
Photo of Matt Borges
GOP.com

The chairs of Ohio’s two major political parties are carefully watching the numbers of people who are casting early ballots in person and by mail.

Democratic Party chair David Pepper says more people likely to vote Democratic have been voting in person or returning their absentee ballots, and he expects the first of two weekends of early in-person voting coming up to be good.

Photo of David Pepper
Credit "THE STATE OF OHIO"
/
"THE STATE OF OHIO"
David Pepper says overall 2012 patterns are holding

“It seems like it’s pretty steady from ‘12, and ‘12 was a winning year for us. So if we simply repeat ’12, we feel good about it,” Pepper said.

Republican Party chair Matt Borges says Republicans won Election Dday in 2012, and he thinks an additional group of GOP voters are turning out now.

“We’re seeing more turnout among our lower-propensity voters in the early voting period than the Democrats are,” Borges said.

Borges and Pepper agree that absentee ballots are down because of the elimination of Golden Week, when voters could register and cast ballots at the same time. 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
