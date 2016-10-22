2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Commentator E.J. Dionne Tells Akron He Can't Wait For This Election to be Over
Washington Post columnist and NPR commentator E.J. Dionne is predict a victory for Hillary Clinton on Election Day, but getting no joy from the race leading up to it.
“I value every day that I am on this earth.But there are 19 days left until this election, and I cannot wait until they are over. I have enjoyed this election less than any election in my entire life -- because I think there is bitterness to it and a lack of connection to problem solving.”
Dionne also told the Akron Roundtable Thursday Donald Trump may continue to be politically active even if he loses.
E.J. Dionne’s address to the Akron Roundtable will be broadcast in its entirety Thursday at 8 p.m. on 89-7, WKSU.