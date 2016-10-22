© 2020 WKSU
Commentator E.J. Dionne Tells Akron He Can't Wait For This Election to be Over

Published October 22, 2016 at 8:14 AM EDT
E.J. Dionne at Akron Roundtable
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
E.J. Dionne address Akron Round Table Luncheon

Washington Post columnist and NPR commentator E.J. Dionne is predict a victory for Hillary Clinton on Election Day, but getting no joy from the race leading up to it.   

E.J. Dionne
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU
E.J. Dionne at the Akron Round-table Luncheon

“I value every day that I am on this earth.But there are 19 days left until this election, and I cannot wait  until they are over.  I have enjoyed this election less than any election in my entire life -- because I think there is bitterness to it and a lack of connection to problem solving.”

Dionne also told the Akron Roundtable Thursday Donald Trump may continue to be politically active even if he loses. 

E.J. Dionne’s address to the Akron Roundtable will be broadcast in its entirety Thursday at 8 p.m. on 89-7, WKSU.

